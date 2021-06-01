How Our Yorkshire Farm family have changed since the first show

Since 2018, we have tuned into the show highlighting the county of Yorkshire in a unique way, demonstrating what life up in the dales is really like.

However, as the fourth series draws to a close, a few things have changed since we first met the Yorkshire Shepherdess?

Viewers were first introduced to Amanda Owen and the rest of the family when they first appeared on Ben Fogle’s New Lives in the Wild.

And due to its success, the family won their own TV show and while Ravenseat may still be as remote as ever, many dedicated fans now feel they know the family personally.

The woman herself has gained over 300,000 followers on Instagram alone, and it’s not just the show that has caused that.

To sign up for the Hull Live newsletter, click here.

(Image: Yorkshire Live)

Amanda had written books as far back as 2014 and they’ve only grown in popularity as fans have seen more of the Shepherdess on their screens.

In the debut episode of the show, the family battled the Beast From The East, which they told viewers was one of the worst storms in a generation.

Next, the family tackled Christmas and before enduring one of the hottest summers on record.

It’s a far cry from the most recent series where the events have been broken down into more episodes as fans clamour for more.

It’s also where watchers were first introduced to the children and their unique childhoods.

So we know Clive is constantly hard at work and remains on the farm.

His work life has changed very little, but Amanda’s has branched out to appearances on shows such as Steph’s Packed Lunch and to give talks at festivals and events.

It’s estimated that now, Amanda has roughly a million pounds in the bank and viewers of season 4 will know the couple have invested in new land and property.

But it’s the kids who have really changed beyond all recognition.

(Image: Amanda Owen)

Raven

Back in 2018, Raven was the older sister who looked after all of the little ones.

She was Amanda’s right-hand woman, helping shift the workload and create the happy family atmosphere we all love.

Since then, however, Raven has moved out.

She studies at the University of York and hopes to help work on the Covid-19 vaccine as she nears the end of her degree.

Series 4 has seen her return home periodically for holidays and to check in with the family.

Reuben

Reuben was 14 when the show began and had a reputation for always tinkering with something.

He was still known as the hero with the little kids, helping them battle the cold weather and getting them home when they needed.

Series 4 saw Reuben gets his GCSE results, which he passed with flying colours and he began an apprenticeship as a mechanic.

He’s been given a moped as he now has a long commute.

Back at Ravenseat, Sidney has stepped into his shoes for helping to fix things.

Miles

When the show began, Miles was said to love farming. He still very much loves Ravenseat but he’s added a new string to his bow.

Fell running is now his strength, with series 4 showing his talents for running through rivers and across steep gradients.

The Mucker Show in the nearby village has seen Miles win a fair few trophies, and when the Owen family created their own, Miles came out on top too.

Miles is incredibly proud of his skills, telling viewers: “the most time people have won this cup is three times, but obviously I can’t do this year so hopefully I can do it next year.

“I want to win, and I want my parents to be proud of me.”

Edith

Edith is one of the quieter Owen kids and is one that began quietly getting on with the farm chores, and has continued to do so.

She helps both with farm animals and the younger kids.

She’s known, just like she was at the beginning to be good with sheep and is thought to be wanting to pursue a career as a vet eventually.

(Image: Amanda Owen)

Violet

Violet was initially know as the tomboy of the family, and as the show has developed, she has really come into her own.

She’s had viewers in stitches in the most recent episode as she attempt to teach the resident cow Ciara some manners.

The calf has convinced herself she’s human and now Violet is attempting to teach the cow not to eat socks.

Violet is also known, and has been from the start, great with helping the younger ones and was seen giving Clemmy guidance as she began at school.

(Image: Amanda Owen)

Sidney

Sidney was considered the cute one of the family, appearing on the show at just six years old and playing the part of shadow to older brother Reuben.

Now with Reuben gone from the farm, he’s really come into his own.

He’s been given more responsibilities in recent years including now having his own sheepdog to train and a whole flock of sheep to tend for.

Annas

Another of the quieter Owen children, Annas has remained so.

She likes to stay out of the limelight, much like elder sister Edith.

She’s been seen on recent episodes joining in the Muker race with little sisters Clemmy and Nancy as they made their own, shorter version.

(Image: Amanda Owen)

Clemmy

Clemmy was introduced as the baby of the family and she still very much is, alongside little Nancy.

She’s stolen the hearts of all fans, as the little one’s personality has really begun to shine, alongside her love for Tony the pony and her tendency to make remarks that cause viewers fits of giggles.

It’s not every child that will confuse baby Jesus with a baby named Bob.

(Image: Amanda Owen)

Nancy

Nancy was just a baby when she first appeared on the show and was often overshadowed by her elder siblings.

Yet in recent episodes, we’ve finally been able to see her personality.

Now the only child remaining on the farm during work days, she’s the apple of her mum’s eye, taking care of Tony the pony whilst Clemmy is at school and many viewers consider her a mini-Raven.

Author: [email protected] (Jess Grieveson-Smith, Kirstin Tait)

This post originally appeared on Hull Live – Celebs & TV