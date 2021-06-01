Investigators need public’s help finding suspect who murdered man found in NE Harris Co. ditch

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) — Crime Stoppers Houston needs the public’s help finding who’s responsible for the murder of a man whose body was found dumped in a northeast Harris County ditch.

On Thursday, March 11 around noon, Daniel Ray Lerma Jr.’s body was found dumped in the 9600 block of Cline Road in the Forest Acres subdivision.

According to deputies, a homeowner driving on Cline Road spotted Lerma’s body and called authorities.

The area is sparsely populated and borders more than 180 acres of heavily forested land.

Deputies responded to the scene and found the victim lying unresponsive in a ditch. He had suffered a gunshot wound.

Lerma’s family is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect(s) responsible for his murder.

His family will be speaking at a press conference at 10 a.m. Tuesday with Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division. ABC13 will stream the press conference live in the video player above.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $ 5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.