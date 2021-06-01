Marks & Spencer launches £8 meal deal and new ice cream but shoppers divided – 'gutted'

If looking for a more substantial meal, M&S customers can get their hands on a new meal deal.

The retailer has recently expanded its plant based range and the products are now available for a dine in option.

Costing just £8, customers can pick one main, one side and one dessert.

Mains include Plant kitchen No Chicken Kiev, Plant Kitchen Melt in the Middle Fish Cakes and the new Plant Kitchen Beef Steak Pies.

The sides on offer include Plant Kitchen Creamy Mashed Potato and new products Plant Kitchen Green Veg Medley and Plant Kitchen Sweet Potato Fries.

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed

Read More