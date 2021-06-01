More than 60,000 Britons headed to Spain for the bank holiday despite restrictions

Last week, 1,344 flights departed from the UK to amber and red list destinations, being Spain and Greece the most popular ones.

“The number of flights between England and Spain has tripled in just a few days. Tourists seem to ignore the Government’s warnings not to travel to the territories that are on the amber list,” reported The Times.

The Government strongly advises not to travel to amber list destinations, and tourists who don’t follow the 10 day quarantine on return could face fines up to £10,000.

Spain expects to be included on the green list after its next review, on June 3.