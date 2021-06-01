Naga Munchetty hits back at viewer amid 'dreadful' swipe as host replaced on BBC Breakfast

Naga Munchetty was replaced by Nina Warhurst on Saturday’s edition of BBC Breakfast following the presenter’s absence from the show. Viewers will usually see Naga and her co-host Charlie Stayt at the start of the weekend but due to other commitments, various BBC presenters on occasion will step in for the regular Breakfast hosts.
Following Naga’s absence, the 46-year-old was flooded with messages of support after a social media troll posted a “mean” insult online.
The Breakfast host reacted to the brutal swipe, in view of her 255,000 followers.
In a now-deleted tweet, the person in question wrote: “Lovely to watch breakfast TV this morning without the dreadful Naga.”
The broadcaster offered a sarcastic response to the social media user.
Earlier this month Naga replied humorously after another troll wrote scathingly about her: “Quite frankly, I’d rather someone take a cheese grater to my b**end than go near that poisonous person.”
Naga shared their tweet with the reply: “Happy to help Shirley,” and signed off the message with a kiss.
It comes after the Breakfast host was replaced on the programme while on leave over the weekend.
Ahead of the programme airing on Sunday, Nina took to Twitter to let her followers know she would be back on BBC Breakfast.
Sharing a picture of herself holding a cup of tea, Nina penned: “Hello good morning bonjour from Salford how you feeling about festival season?
“Could the govt have offered more support? What impact from the Janssen vax? Is it time for the govt to call it on kids’ vax? Oooo & @BobbyDavro1 & @anniemacmanus (separately tho).” (sic)
When Naga is not presenting Breakfast, the broadcaster fronts her own show on BBC Radio 5Live from Monday to Wednesday.
BBC Breakfast airs daily on BBC One at 6am.
