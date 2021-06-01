Naga Munchetty hits back at viewer amid 'dreadful' swipe as host replaced on BBC Breakfast

Naga Munchetty was replaced by Nina Warhurst on Saturday’s edition of BBC Breakfast following the presenter’s absence from the show. Viewers will usually see Naga and her co-host Charlie Stayt at the start of the weekend but due to other commitments, various BBC presenters on occasion will step in for the regular Breakfast hosts.

Following Naga’s absence, the 46-year-old was flooded with messages of support after a social media troll posted a “mean” insult online.

The Breakfast host reacted to the brutal swipe, in view of her 255,000 followers.

In a now-deleted tweet, the person in question wrote: “Lovely to watch breakfast TV this morning without the dreadful Naga.”

The broadcaster offered a sarcastic response to the social media user.

