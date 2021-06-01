Naomi Osaka's career 'in danger' after French Open withdrawal – Becker

“That raises much bigger questions for me because if she can’t cope with the media in Paris, she can’t cope with the media in Wimbledon, she can’t cope with the media at the US Open.

“I almost feel like her career is in danger because of mental health issues and that we should take very seriously.”

Osaka, 23, received support on social medial overnight.

Martina Navratilova said: “I am so sad about Naomi Osaka.I truly hope she will be ok. As athletes we are taught to take care of our body, and perhaps the mental & emotional aspect gets short shrift. This is about more than doing or not doing a press conference. Good luck Naomi- we are all pulling for you!”

