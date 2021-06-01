Pound to euro exchange rate stuck with 'little impetus to go higher' after hitting 'lows'

The pound is currently trading at a rate of 1.1631 against the euro, according to Bloomberg at the time of writing.

This is much the same as the rate at the end of last week, with the pound trading at 1.1651 on Friday.

Michael Brown, currency expert at Caxton FX, commented on the lack of change.

He explained the strength of the pound has struggled to increase.

