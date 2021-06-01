Pound to euro exchange rate stuck with 'little impetus to go higher' after hitting 'lows'

This is much the same as the rate at the end of last week, with the pound trading at 1.1651 on Friday.
Michael Brown, currency expert at Caxton FX, commented on the lack of change.
He explained the strength of the pound has struggled to increase.
“The market seems to have little impetus to move prices further higher.”
Mr Brown continued to say there are Purchasing Managers Index surveys due to be released this week.
However, they are unlikely to cause changes in the exchange rate.
He said: “Sterling sank to fresh two month lows against the common currency yesterday.
“With strong month-end demand for the euro continuing, and the pound struggling to find much love.
“Today’s economic calendar is nearly completely empty, meaning that the aforementioned flows will remain the main driver of price action.”
