Premium Bonds: Have you won in June 2021 prize draw? NS&I releases details of millionaires

Her winning Bond number was stated to be 404XK887196, and it was purchased less than a year ago in July 2020.
However, the second fortunate winner purchased their Bond a while ago, all the way back in November 2008.
The individual is a woman from Cleveland who has a Bond holding of £41,450.
These individuals come from Nottinghamshire, Nottingham, South West Wales, Leeds and Inner London.
Some 10 people also secured a prize winning of £50,000 in the June 2021 draw.
One person even secured their £50,000 winning with a Bond worth just £50.
NS&I stated this prize fund was shared between over 3.1million lucky winners, who secured a range of prizes.
A life-changing sum of money could be won from NS&I, but there are a range of prizes to be secured.
These range from the staggering £1million, all the way down to the tidy amount of £25.
Regardless of the sum, Premium Bonds holders are likely to want to check if they have secured a winning this month.
This is because NS&I has said it is to update its prize checker tomorrow to help Britons see if they have won.
NS&I has stated that using the prize checker is the quickest way to find out if a person has won a prize.
It is available on the NS&I website, updated on the day after the first working day of each month.
The same information is also available via the NS&I Premium Bonds app on smartphone devices.
Amazon Alexa-enabled devices can also be used to check for prize winnings.
