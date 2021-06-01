Newslanes Community

Price analysis 5/31: BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, XRP, DOGE, DOT, UNI, ICP, BCH

Bitcoin’s (BTC) massive drop in May 2021 is among its worst monthly performances, according to data from Bybt. The decline has divided the crypto community, with long-term investors considering the fall as a buying opportunity while short-term traders are dumping their positions out of fear.

Glassnode data suggests that long-term HODLers and miners are using the current weakness to accumulate Bitcoin. This transfer of Bitcoin from weaker hands to stronger hands is a positive sign because long-term investors are unlikely to panic and dump their holdings on every bear market correction.

Daily cryptocurrency market performance. Source: Coin360

In April, the U.S. personal consumption expenditures price index soared by 3.1% compared to a year ago, the biggest increase over 12 months since July 1992. This indicates that inflation is knocking on the doors. Several institutional investors may use the current correction to add Bitcoin to their portfolios as it is an uncorrelated asset and many consider it as a good hedge against inflation.

Therefore, a sharp plunge below $ 30,000 looks unlikely. However, that does not mean a new bull market will start in a hurry. The price is likely to remain volatile and range-bound before the start of a sustained uptrend.

Let’s analyze the charts of the top-10 cryptocurrencies to spot the critical support and resistance levels.