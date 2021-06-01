Property boom: The town where house prices have risen 48 percent in a year

Over the past 10 years, house prices in certain parts of the UK have risen astronomically.

Padstow, the Cornish hotspot, has seen prices increase by 75 percent over 10 years, from £351,458 to £616,368.

Princes in East Wittering have increased from £291,543 to almost half a million (£494,025) since 2010 to 2011.

Russell Galley, of Halifax, said: “The housing market has experienced some dramatic changes over the past year, brought about by the impact of the pandemic.

DON’T MISS

Gardening expert shares warning over weeding [TIP]

Tesco Clubcard warning as thousands of vouchers expire today [SUPERMARKETS]

Estate agent shares 10 quick fixes for a speedy property sale [INSIGHT]