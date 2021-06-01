Property boom: The town where house prices have risen 48 percent in a year

Padstow, the Cornish hotspot, has seen prices increase by 75 percent over 10 years, from £351,458 to £616,368.
Princes in East Wittering have increased from £291,543 to almost half a million (£494,025) since 2010 to 2011.
Russell Galley, of Halifax, said: “The housing market has experienced some dramatic changes over the past year, brought about by the impact of the pandemic.
“Properties in these towns have always been highly sought after – with residents prizing the picturesque scenery and coastal way of life – meaning a big price premium in the most desirable locations.
“As many people re-evaluate their work and lifestyle priorities, the South West has been a magnet for those drawn to a life by the water, with Salcombe, Sandbanks and Padstow the three most expensive seaside locations in Britain.
“However, more affordable options exist for those willing to move further north, with many towns on Scotland’s coastline offering great value for money.”
