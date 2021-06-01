Quantcast
Property boom: The town where house prices have risen 48 percent in a year

House prices have surged in St Mawes in the South West by 48 percent. The area, in Cornwall, has seen average prices jump to over half a million pounds.
Over the past 10 years, house prices in certain parts of the UK have risen astronomically.

Padstow, the Cornish hotspot, has seen prices increase by 75 percent over 10 years, from £351,458 to £616,368.

Princes in East Wittering have increased from £291,543 to almost half a million (£494,025) since 2010 to 2011.

Russell Galley, of Halifax, said: “The housing market has experienced some dramatic changes over the past year, brought about by the impact of the pandemic.

“But one thing that remains constant is the Brits’ love of the seaside.

“Properties in these towns have always been highly sought after – with residents prizing the picturesque scenery and coastal way of life – meaning a big price premium in the most desirable locations.

“As many people re-evaluate their work and lifestyle priorities, the South West has been a magnet for those drawn to a life by the water, with Salcombe, Sandbanks and Padstow the three most expensive seaside locations in Britain.

“However, more affordable options exist for those willing to move further north, with many towns on Scotland’s coastline offering great value for money.”

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed
