School days to be made LONGER to help children catch up with lesson learning

A leaked presentation showed plans to extend the school week by an extra two-and-a-half hours in a bid to help students catch up with their studies. The proposal was put together by education czar Sir Kevan Collins, who will be leading the education recovery efforts.

The presentation, seen by the Times, estimates that each pupil will need to spend an extra 100 hours in the classroom a year from 2022 to make up for the time lost to the pandemic.

It also showed that five million of the most affected pupils in England will receive additional tutoring.

Some 500,000 teachers will receive more training in order to deliver the expected results.

It follows warnings from leading health expert suggesting the UK is in the early stages of a third Covid wave.