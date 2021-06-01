School days to be made LONGER to help children catch up with lesson learning

It also showed that five million of the most affected pupils in England will receive additional tutoring.
Some 500,000 teachers will receive more training in order to deliver the expected results.
It follows warnings from leading health expert suggesting the UK is in the early stages of a third Covid wave.
He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Of course the numbers of cases are relatively low at the moment – all waves start with low numbers of cases that grumble in the background and then become explosive.
“So the key here is that what we are seeing here is the signs of an early wave.”
Christina Pagel, a professor at University College London, made similar remarks and warned the UK should extend the lockdown measures for a further two months instead of reopening on June 21.
She said the UK “should wait a few more months to unlock fully” to ensure enough people have been fully vaccinated.
