Switch Pro reveal THIS week? Rumoured date for next Nintendo Direct

A Nintendo Direct could be taking place this week which finally reveals the heavily rumoured Nintendo Switch Pro console. Rumours have been swirling around for some time now that the House of Mario has a mid-generation upgrade in the works for its hugely popular hybrid console. The Switch Pro is rumoured to be capable of 4K gaming in docked mode, have an OLED display which will offer crisper visuals in handheld mode and be powered by a speedier NVIDIA graphics chip under the hood.

And after years of rumours and speculation, we might just be days away from getting an official unveiling.

Twitter user @Shpeshal_Nick, the co-founder of the XboxEra Podcast, has given Nintendo fans an update about the Switch Pro.

Shpeshal_Nick has claimed that the Switch Pro could be getting revealed this week on Thursday June 3.

If that’s the case we may get an announcement about the upcoming Direct on Wednesday.