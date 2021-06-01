Texas EquuSearch volunteers look for any sign of missing Houston boy

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — Houston police detectives and Texas EquuSearch volunteers are searching for 6-year-old Samuel Olson.The little boy just turned six over the weekend and he has been missing since last week.

Theresa Balboa, who is Sam’s father’s girlfriend, said she last saw the child on Thursday morning in the 8800 block of McAvoy Drive in southwest Houston.WATCH: Investigators on missing boy: ‘No one seems to know where he is’

Sam is white, 3 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 50 pounds, authorities say. He has blue eyes and light brown hair. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt with a red “Kool-Aid man” on the front, jean shorts and white “Buzz Lightyear” tennis shoes.

Tanya Olson, Sam’s grandmother, told ABC13 he’s missing two bottom teeth and another tooth was loose.

“I’ve literally tried to do everything from the very beginning to do what’s best for my son,” said Sam’s father, Dalton Olson. “That is my whole world and I can’t imagine if anything happened to him and I believe he’s still out there.”

Over the weekend, Tanya told ABC13 that a man who claimed to be a police officer showed up demanding to take the boy.

“I’ve worked many, many of these cases. I don’t have a good feeling,” said Texas EquuSearch founder Tim Miller. “Nobody can find out anybody that’s credible that can tell us the last time he was seen and where.”

If you have any information on Sam’s whereabouts, contact the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.

