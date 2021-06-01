The Chase's Vixen Jenny Ryan shares snap after 18 months indoors

The Chase star Jenny Ryan has shared a glammed up selfie to social media as she “scrubs up okay” for a post-lockdown snap.

The extremely smart Chaser looks worlds apart from her television show alter-ego The Vixen as loyal fans usually see the 39-year-old wearing her hair in a fancy up-do and a serious expression.

Her on-screen style is very prim and proper with a fierce edge but in real life, Jenny’s look is more subtle.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, May 30, the TV star shared a stunning selfie to her stories.

The gorgeous quizzer posed for her nearly 50K followers as she wore her light reddish locks down to her shoulders, hooped earrings, and flawless make-up including red lipstick.

She also sported a pair of her trademark glasses as she posed at the camera.

Jenny captioned the post: “Scrubs up okay after basically 18 months indoors.”

Jenny Ryan joined the cast of ITV’s prime time quiz show The Chase back in September 2015.

In 2019, she also competed in The X Factor: Celebrity and finished in third place as she showed off her incredible singing skills.

