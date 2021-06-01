UFOs 'exist' and 'cannot be ignored anymore' – expert ahead of bombshell Pentagon report

Leslie Kean, author and independent journalist, echoed Mr Drezner’s comments to USA Today.

She said: “There’s no question anymore that UFOs are real.”

Ms Kean added she’s open to connecting UFOs with extraterrestrial life, but she’s quick to distance herself from conspiracy theorists.

The people who have researched UFOs the most tend to be “agnostic about what they are,” she said.

She also hopes the growing interest in the topic will prompt study from scientists who may offer other explanations.

