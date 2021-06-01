Western States Face Excessive Heat Warnings and Advisories

Dangerously hot conditions and triple-digit temperatures are forecast for the Western United States this week, leading to a wave of excessive heat warnings and heat advisories from Central California and Nevada up to Washington.

Temperatures are forecast to reach as high as 107 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday in the San Joaquin Valley in Northern California, according to the National Weather Service, and temperatures that may be 16 to 18 degrees above normal for this time of year, may break daily records in the Fresno area.