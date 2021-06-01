When can I travel to France? Macron implements new travel restrictions

The Consulate website adds that “a PCR or antigen test less than 48 hours old will be required from anyone travelling to France from the UK”, while on arrival “travellers are obliged to self isolate for seven days”.

The rules for people arriving in the UK from France haven’t changed, and it’s still an amber list destination.

That means the Government advises anyone against travelling there unless it’s absolutely essential.

Those who do go to France must isolate for 10 days and take two COVID-19 tests when they get back to the UK.

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed