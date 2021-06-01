You can catch Covid after being vaccinated – four symptoms to spot post vaccination

Coronavirus symptoms after having the vaccine may be different from the usual symptoms. A new study by Covid monitoring scientists at King’s College London shed light one the most frequently-seen symptoms of this uncommon occurrence. The team looked at data from around 1.1 million people who had been vaccinated between last December and mid-May.

The researchers found it was 24 percent more common in people under 60 who had COVID-19 after having the jab. The study found those who had been vaccinated were less likely to report any of the original symptoms of coronavirus if they were infected than those who had the virus pre-vaccination. The original symptom of coronavirus are noted as: a high temperature – this means you feel hot to touch on your chest or back (you do not need to measure your temperature)

a new, continuous cough – this means coughing a lot for more than an hour, or three or more coughing episodes in 24 hours (if you usually have a cough, it may be worse than usual)

a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste – this means you’ve noticed you cannot smell or taste anything, or things smell or taste different to normal DON’T MISS

Shortness of breath A number of health conditions can trigger shortness of breath – coronavirus is one of them. If you feel out of breath after a jab it could be worth getting a Covid test. The study said vaccinated people with COVID-19 reported similar levels of shortness of breath. But the researchers noted vaccinated adults who contract Covid experience less severe illness than those who haven’t had the jab, so they’re less likely to be hospitalised with serious illness.

Swollen glands A less common side effect of the Covid vaccine is swollen glands in the armpit or neck. These usually go away within a few days, but they could also be a sign of a Covid infection. For those who have had the vaccine, one in four people experience side effects, including sweating, chills, fatigue and aches. Side effects usually peak in the first 24 hours and may last one or two days. The NHS advises: “You may get a high temperature or feel hot or shivery one or two days after having your vaccination. “But if you have a high temperature that lasts longer than 2 days, a new, continuous cough or a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste you may have COVID-19. Stay at home and get a test. “If your symptoms get worse or you are worried, call 111.”

