18-year-old Kyle resident accused of child pornography possession

(WXIN) — A new program from Amazon will allow customers to share their internet connections from their home devices, and the deadline to opt out is quickly approaching.

According to the company, Amazon Sidewalk is a shared network that’s supposed to help its devices (Amazon Alexa, Echo, Ring doorbell, security cameras, tile trackers, etc.) retain connectivity even if a home’s internet signal is weak or not working. It’s effectively a version of a mesh network that allows a device to “borrow” an internet connection from somewhere else.

Author: Russell Falcon

This post originally appeared on KXAN Austin