5 Ways to Get More Out of Android 11

Last week’s Tech Tip column collected several iOS 14 tips for iPhone users, and many phones running Google’s Android 11 operating system have similar controls — like the ability to customize the Quick Settings box or change the assistant’s synthetic voice. And once you start poking around in Android 11, you’ll find plenty of other useful features.

Here are just a few of them. These tips should work on Google’s recent Pixel models, but keep in mind that other phone makers often use their own modified versions of Android, so capabilities and menus may vary.

Have Google Wait for You

If you’ve chosen the Google Assistant as your virtual helper and use the current version of Google’s Phone app for your calls, you can team them up with the Hold for Me feature to handle one of modern life’s most annoying tasks: waiting for a customer-service representative. (You also need at least a Pixel 3 or another compatible phone.)