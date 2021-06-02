ABC13 gets answers to your 2021 hurricane season questions

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — With the start of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season fast approaching, ABC13 is getting answers to your questions as our region prepares for a potentially stormy summer.

Eyewitness News hosted a one-hour town hall Tuesday night, urging residents to stay weather aware and prepare for possible impacts now through Nov. 30.

ABC13 chief forecaster David Tillman and meteorologist Kevin Roth gathered leaders and experts to help answer your questions about these threats and how to prepare.

NOAA predicts we could see as many as 13 to 20 named storms, six to 10 of which could become hurricanes with winds of 74 mph or higher.

Three to five major hurricanes are predicted as likely, reaching categories 3, 4 or 5 with winds of 111 mph or higher.

NOAA says there is a 60% chance of another above-normal Atlantic hurricane season in 2021, but experts do not anticipate the historic level of storm activity seen last year.

