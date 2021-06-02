Asda, Tesco & Sainsbury's issue urgent food recall amid health fears – salmonella warning

Off The Eaten Path Caramelised Onion & Balsamic Vinegar Rice & Pea Chips

The crisps contain milk which is not listed on the ingredient list. All batches are affected with the best before date of September 11, 2021.

A statement explained: “We are asking customers who have purchased these products not to eat them and to call the customer Careline on 0800 274777.

“No other products have been affected by this issue. PepsiCo would like to apologise for the inconvenience this may cause.”

Both Sainsbury’s products can be returned by visiting the store or contacting the careline.

Aldi

Roosters Breaded Chicken Goujons

Some batches of the chicken product may contain salmonella and shoppers are urged not to consume them.

