Bitcoin conference: Could Dogecoin get its own conference?

Bitcoin is currently on the road to recovery, having recouped some of its lost popularity over the last week. The token’s total value sits at $ 37,315 (£26,341), up from $ 33,633 (£23,741) over the weekend. The surge has come at an ideal time, as thousands of investors are about to gather for a conference.

Could Dogecoin get its own conference?

Bitcoin enthusiasts will soon have a chance to celebrate their favourite cryptocurrency in person.

Miami will host BTC’s most ambitious conference tomorrow, with tens of thousands of people tipped to attend.

The occasion has drummed up significant excitement, with some big names lined up to present.

