Call of Duty Warzone update: Amp 63 pistol unlocked in Cold War – More patch news coming

Gamers can now officially unlock the AMP63 pistol in Call of Duty Warzone and Black Ops Cold War this week. The game arrived a little earlier than expected, and this put some gamers off trying to use it on live servers. With the risk of being flagged for using an exploit now lifted, COD fans can now unlock the new pistol without issue. The AMP63 is a full-auto pistol that boasts a fast fire rate and improved bullet velocity. However, while the new pistol can be unlocked today in Call of Duty Warzone via a new update, most will be using Cold War. This is because the in-game challenge to unlock the new weapon requires several playthroughs.

To unlock the AMP63 Pistol, you eliminate five enemies in 20 different matches using a pistol. For someone who enjoys playing traditional matches in Warzone, that could prove a massive and very long challenge. The good news is that the AMP is part of a larger patch that is being released this week in Call of Duty games. This includes new cosmetic bundles to buy from the Call of Duty Store and additional modes to play in Cold War. Most of this will be launching on Thursday, June 3, although another Double XP event is kicking off on June 4. This could make it a lot easier to level up the new pistol after you have completed the in-game challenge.

A message from developers Treyarch confirms: “The new AMP63 machine pistol is now available via in-game challenge and “Gamma Ray” Store bundle in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone! Jump in today and get your hands on the sixth and final weapon of Season Three before we head into Season Four. “Starting on June 3, Operators can jump into the Action Hero Moshpit to play both ’80s Action Heroes modes: Die Hardpoint and Rambo’s Gun Game! “Also on Thursday, players can face off in the new Blueprint Ammo Gun Game mode, an all-new variant of Gun Game featuring a full arsenal of Weapon Blueprints with tracer and dismemberment effects. “Also on the horizon, starting on June 3 and running through June 10, is a new Gunfight Tournament[CE1], where players fight through a single-elimination bracket on a randomized pool of Gunfight maps for new exclusive rewards. “Finally, get ready for a Double Weapon XP Weekend! Everyone gets 2X Weapon XP all weekend long in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, from 10 AM PT June 4 to 10 AM PT June 7. Now’s your chance to max out your arsenal and unlock those attachments on the new AMP63.”

As usual, Activision wil be mixing up the playlists in both Cold War and Call of Duty Warzone this week. These changes are expected to arrive on June 3 as part of the wider Warzone patch being released. And with a new pistol available to unlock in Call of Duty this week, there’s going to be plenty of gamers looking to find out how it affects the current meta. New weapons tend to arrive a little overpowered, so there could be some interesting new shifts over the coming week. Much of this will depend on the recoil and distance the AMP63 can be used in Cold War and Warzone maps.

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Gaming Feed