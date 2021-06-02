Can't wait for Battlefield 6? Latest Amazon Prime Gaming freebie will come in handy

Speaking about the Battlefield deal, Amazon said: “Prime members can claim one game code redeemable on Origin for the Battlefield 4 Standard edition.

“Battlefield 4 is the genre-defining action blockbuster, made from moments that blur the line between game and glory. The critically acclaimed first-person shooter offers players a visceral, dramatic experience unlike any other, as they take on over-the-top and dangerous missions as an esteemed member of the U.S. Marines during the fictional ‘War of 2020’.

“To claim Battlefield 4 and see all the other Prime Gaming offers currently available to Prime members this month, including more games and in-game content for games including Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, FIFA 21, VALORANT, Rainbow Six Siege, and Apex Legends”.

Battlefield 4 isn’t the only free game that Prime Gaming subscribers can pick up right now.

New free games added for June also include Batman – The Telltale Series, Newfound Courage, Lost in Harmony, and BFF or Die.

Exclusive loot can also be picked up for plenty of other blockbuster games.

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Gaming Feed