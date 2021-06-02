'Europe nearly fully vaccinated' Michael O'Leary staggering claim – get Spain on green!

Ryanair ‘s CEO Michael O’Leary made calls to get Britons back on holiday today. He stated restrictions should ease as more countries are vaccinated.

The Ryanair businessman made calls to Transport Secretary Grant Schapps to update the countries on the green list.

He stated Britons should be allowed to travel to popular tourist destinations in Europe.

“We’ve made two points to Grant Schapps,” he continued.

“Firstly, they put Portugal on the green list in May but left Spain, Italy and the Greek islands off.

