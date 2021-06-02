Facebook pictures not loading: Facebook App issues leaves users unable to see pictures

Facebook Pictures are not loading tonight, with App users confirming the latest issues concerning images and sharing features on the popular social media site.
It’s unclear what is causing tonight’s problems or how long it will be before users can view pictures this week.
Problems are reportedly widespread, meaning not everyone is having the same issues on browsers or Android and iOS platforms.
From what has been shared so far, The Facebook App is not loading pictures past the first image in an album or the profile picture.
One affected user writes: “Hello Facebook, We cannot view photos in the Facebook app too. All the friends are having these issues. I hope everything will be fine soon.”
Another user reports: “It is impossible to show more than one picture, either on the iPhone or iPad. I restarted the phone, cleared the cache and data. Nothing happened, I guess it’s an outage,”
Facebook has not provided any further guidance on tonight’s outage or how long it might last.
A troubleshooting page on the Facebook site offers this advice: “If you can’t see photos on Facebook and you’re seeing black boxes, empty boxes or broken images instead, you can try updating your browser.
“For videos, You can try updating your internet browser and installing the latest version of Adobe Flash Player. If that doesn’t work, please use the “Report a Problem” link on your account to let us know more about what you’re seeing when you try to view a video.”
