Facebook pictures not loading: Facebook App issues leaves users unable to see pictures

Facebook Pictures are not loading tonight, with App users confirming the latest issues concerning images and sharing features on the popular social media site.

It’s unclear what is causing tonight’s problems or how long it will be before users can view pictures this week.

Problems are reportedly widespread, meaning not everyone is having the same issues on browsers or Android and iOS platforms.

From what has been shared so far, The Facebook App is not loading pictures past the first image in an album or the profile picture.

One affected user writes: “Hello Facebook, We cannot view photos in the Facebook app too. All the friends are having these issues. I hope everything will be fine soon.”