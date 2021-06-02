GTA Online DOWN: Save data could not be loaded from servers – New GTA error reported

A new error message is leaving gamers unable to play on GTA 5 Online servers tonight.

According to the latest reports from fans, GTA Online is down with issues making it impossible to get past the cloud loading sequence.

This ends with a message that states your save data could not be loaded from Rockstar cloud servers.

It’s unclear what is causing tonight’s GTA Online server issues or how long they might last.

The issue is being reported across platforms, including PS4, which is one of the most played platforms for the game.

One affected user writes: “PS4 and PS5 say your saved data can not be loaded from Rockstar servers. Two different accounts… the same problem. Rockstar needs to get it together!”

While connectivity issues are common, widespread outage on the Rockstar servers are not.

So that should mean tonight’s issues, as long as they are not severe, should be fixed within the next hour or so.

