High blood pressure, medically known as hypertension, means your blood pressure is consistently too high and means that your heart has to work harder to pump blood around your body. This extra exertion can lead to heart and circulatory diseases like heart attack or stroke. Fortunately, you can reverse a high blood pressure reading by drinking noni juice, research suggests.
In contrast, the consumption of chokeberry juice slightly decreased only diastolic blood pressure by 3.6 percent.
Conversely, consumption of three portions of energy drinks caused a significant increase in diastolic blood pressure by 14.7 percent.
What’s more, blood sugar levels of participants consuming noni juice decreased by 7.3 percent, while the consumption of energy drinks caused an increase of 15.8 percent.
Consistently high blood sugar levels are a dangerous feature of type 2 diabetes.
“The results of the study showed that noni juice may be effective in lowering blood pressure and blood sugar levels,” the researchers concluded.
General dietary tips to lower high blood pressure
One of the most effective countermeasures against high blood pressure is cutting down on salt.
Salt raises your blood pressure – the more salt you eat, the higher your blood pressure.
According to the NHS, you should aim to eat less than six grams (0.2oz) of salt a day, which is about a teaspoonful.
“Eating a low-fat diet that includes lots of fibre, such as wholegrain rice, bread and pasta, and plenty of fruit and vegetables also helps lower blood pressure,” explains the health body.
You should also aim to eat five portions of fruit and vegetables every day, it adds.
In addition to eating well, you should also engage in regular physical activity.
The Mayo Clinic explains: “Regular physical activity makes your heart stronger. A stronger heart can pump more blood with less effort.”
