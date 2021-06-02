High blood pressure: Noni juice shown to 'significantly' lower BP – what is it?

“The results of the study showed that noni juice may be effective in lowering blood pressure and blood sugar levels,” the researchers concluded.

General dietary tips to lower high blood pressure

One of the most effective countermeasures against high blood pressure is cutting down on salt.

Salt raises your blood pressure – the more salt you eat, the higher your blood pressure.

According to the NHS, you should aim to eat less than six grams (0.2oz) of salt a day, which is about a teaspoonful.