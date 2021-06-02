Quantcast
How long before the vaccine rollout is finished? Freedom day hopes exposed

Health experts have noted case concentrations of the variant, also known as B.1.1.7, run high in teenagers.

Dominic Harrison, public health director for Delta hotspot Blackburn with Darwen, warned of an “exceptionally high rate” in 17 and 18-year-olds.

He has led calls for ministers to extend the programme’s license to the country’s younger population.

Speaking to BBC Radio Four’s World at One, he said England should follow examples set by other countries.

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Health Feed
