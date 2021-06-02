Quantcast
Newslanes Community

Newslanes

How quickly the Indian variant is spreading in YOUR area – Watch as the latest maps CHANGE

95views
95
14 shares, 95 points
How quickly the Indian variant is spreading in YOUR area - Watch as the latest maps CHANGE

In the two weeks ending May 15, 2021, 66.7 percent of cases in Hounslow were from the variant, whereas just seven days later that figure was 70 percent.

The London borough of Hillingdon attributes 81.4 percent of cases to B.1.617.2 while in Barnet it’s 64.9 percent.

In the North, Lichfield has a concerning rate of 85.7 percent with Leicester’s number standing at 71.3 percent.

Moving further south, Windsor & Maidenhead’s overall percentage is 75 percent and neighbouring authority Wokingham shows similar rates with 77.8 percent.

While the numbers may seem alarming, there are a number of areas where the total number of cases attributed to the variant stands at zero. 

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: UK Feed

, , , , , , ,

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in