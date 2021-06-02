It's going to be a week of wet weather

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — Outside of a shower or two, the morning commute should be mostly rain free. Scattered storms will return on Wednesday and some of the rain could briefly be heavy.

Rain chances will continue throughout the week and will actually increase as we head into the end of the week and into the start of the weekend.

How much rain has your part of town received so far? Harris County provides rainfall totals across the city with a map from the Flood Warning System.

What are we expecting this week?

We are heading in to another wet and unsettled weather pattern for most of the week, as southerly winds keep moisture in place across SE Texas. Expect a warm, humid, and wet week ahead.

It sure has been raining a lot, hasn’t it?

Yes it has! We saw over 11 inches of rain in May at IAH. That accounts for more than half our rainfall total on the year.

Will the rain chances continue into the weekend?

Yes! We actually brought up the rain chance to 70% for Saturday and 60% on Sunday. On Saturday, we’re also going to really have to watch for heavy rain which could lead to flooding.

