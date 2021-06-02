No Man’s Sky: Prisms Update Now Live

It has been a joy to watch Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox Game Pass members jump into the new adventures offered up in our recent Expeditions update to No Man’s Sky, starting afresh on the same planet as everyone else and embarking on a new journey to claim limited-time rewards like the Golden Vector Ship and the SSV Normandy SR1 from Mass Effect. We have more expeditions and surprises coming shortly.

Today, we’re excited to be able to release our latest update, No Man’s Sky: Prisms, free to all owners.

Virtually every aspect of the game has had a visual overhaul. Planets, skies, stars, creatures, the weather, space stations, and more. New technology and new art mean they look the best they’ve ever been. We can’t wait for players to discover the changes.

While exploring planets you’ll notice new weather effects, such as rain which refracts the light, and surfaces that become slick and wet. Or venture underground to caves with new lighting effects, more detailed environments, and greater variety of generation.

Fur has been added to creatures you encounter, bringing extra detail and variety to exploration and companion taming. Flying creatures, such as giant beetles, flying worms and colossal butterflies, can now be adopted as your companion, and ridden through the sky.

Above you, the night sky now shines with the light from thousands of distant stars. New audio and visual effects transform your interstellar experience as you warp between destinations. In the Space Station, your freighter, and other interiors you’ll notice volumetric lights, detailed surfaces from Parallax Occlusion Mapping and gorgeous reflective metallic surfaces.

And of course, with all these visual enhancements, it makes sense to upgrade Photo Mode too with improved depth of field and bloom controls. We love seeing the incredible creativity of our community and are very excited to see what beautiful images they surprise us with next.

Xbox Series X|S players will find detailed reflections, improved lighting quality, more detailed biomes and more. Windows PC players with compatible Nvidia graphics cards can take advantage of DLSS, potentially seeing their framerate double.

No Man’s Sky: Prisms is the third free update of 2021, and we can’t wait to show you what else we have in store later this year.

Our journey continues.