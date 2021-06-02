Our Yorkshire Farm’s Amanda Owen leaves Jeremy Clarkson perplexed over financial situation

Jeremy notes that his life change has been that of a steep learning curve but he has nothing but respect for the TV couple.

Speaking to The Sun, Jeremy said: “Sheep are complicated to keep and they make no money.

It left Jeremy wondering how Amanda and Clive make any money with their own flock of sheep and the weather conditions they work in as he added: “When you shear a sheep, it costs you £1.45 to have it sheared and the wool is worth 30p. It’s not really a business proposition.”

His experience left Jeremy wondering how Amanda and her husband Clive make any money from their flock of sheep on Ravenseat Farm, due to the harsh Yorkshire Dales weather.

