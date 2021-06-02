PS5 restock LIVE at Amazon UK: Disc and Digital console stock drop today

“We’re working on the problem and expect to resolve it shortly. Please note that if you were trying to place an order, it will not have been processed at this time. Please try again later.

“We apologise for the inconvenience.”

Others thankfully were more successful.

One PS5 stock hunter tweeted: “Managed to get one!”

While another posted: “Just got one, but had to use a computer browser as both apps on my phone and tablet were showing as out of stock.”

One added: “I finally got one!! Only 7 months of trying”.

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Gaming Feed