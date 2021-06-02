PUBG update 12.1 release time confirmed with server maintenance and patch notes

HOW LONG ARE PUBG SERVERS DOWN TODAY?

PUBG Update 12.1 has a release time set for 1:30am PDT on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. For gamers in the UK, this means the new update should be available to download by 9:30am BST on the same day.

PUBG servers are scheduled to be down for a whopping eight hours, meaning maintenance will begin at 5:30pm PDT, or 1:30am BST.

A message from the PUBG support team explains: “Live servers will enter maintenance for 8 hours starting June 1, 5:30pm PDT / June 2, 2:30am CET / June 2, 9:30am KST.

“Once complete, Update 12.1 with the Updated Miramar, Quad vehicle, Lynx AMR and more will be available on live servers.”

As always, maintenance could be extended or shortened, depending on how well the new patch is delivered.

Early patch notes have also been released and can be found listed below:

