Super Animal Royale (Game Preview) is Now Available for Xbox One

The park is officially open! Super Animal Royale (Game Preview) invites you to pick an animal, grab an umbrella, hop off the back of a giant eagle, and sail down into the abandoned Super Animal World safari park for a fast-paced, frenetic dose of 64-player combat.

The Xbox One version features cross play matchmaking and cross-save with all other versions, so whether you’re new to the island or a Super Animal Royale veteran, you can bring your animals with you wherever you play.

If you’re an Xbox Game Pass member, you’ll start your journey with the Founder’s Edition DLC for free. The pack is only available to early supporters during the game’s Xbox Game Preview and Steam Early Access and includes three exclusive Super Animal Royale breeds and 10 exclusive cosmetic items.

Today also marks the arrival of the Beach Party Animal Pass, for those looking to equip their squad of Super Ducks with life jackets. Coinciding with a massive expansion of the island’s shoreline, season 0.5’s accessories will help you explore the new beaches in style.

Charmed and Dangerous

Super Animal Royale’s top-down 2D shooting, line of sight fog of war system, and colorful world set it apart from other games in the battle royale genre. Streamlined controls make it easy to learn and six-minuteish matches make it less punishing. Still, the mechanics have surprising depth, and reaching the top of the food chain is no easy task.

To survive, you’ll need to explore the park’s deserted attractions, frozen tundras, and blistering deserts to find weapons like submachine guns, bow & sparrows, and banana peels. To cover ground more quickly, you can also hop in a hamster ball or ride tandem with your duos partner on the back of a giant emu.

A Fork in the Mode

Beyond the core battle royale mode, the team is also experimenting with new limited-time game modes that support squads of up to four players. In S.A.W. vs Rebellion (32v32) you’re assigned to fight for either Super Animal World (S.A.W.) or Super Animal Super Resistance (S.A.S.R.) forces and win by either eliminating the entire opposing team or capturing and defending more flags than your enemy. Captured flags also provide loot and a healing buff, so you’ll want to be strategic in fighting to hold them.

In the second limited-time mode, Mystery Mode, the typical battle royale ruleset gets mixed up between seven different variants. Modifiers include Wild West (cowboy hats, magnums, and hunting rifles), Super Slow Bullets (50% speed for your best dodging moves), Bananarama (bananas as bullets, banana rain, and extra banana spawns) and One Hit Kill.

All the Super World’s a Stage

So, what happened to Super Animal World? How did a family-friendly animal theme park become the stage for the world’s most adorable fight to the death? Clues to the park’s history are strewn across the map, with secrets to find, NPCs to talk to, and easter eggs to unlock in between gunfights.

To learn even more about Super Animal World’s twisted lore, check out the game’s companion animated series “Super Animal Royale Tonight,” which follows the adventures of intrepid reporters Donk Patrick and Howl Michaels as they brave ceaseless attacks by the S.A.S.R. to bring you the best community submitted gameplay highlights. New episodes will arrive alongside every new in-game season, so make sure to capture your best moments and submit them for a chance to see your own clip featured on the show.

You can watch Season 2 of “Super Animal Royale Tonight” on YouTube, including the brand new episode showcasing the Shorelines update.

Super Feedback

Community feedback over the past 2.5 years of Steam Early Access on PC has played a huge role in what makes Super Animal Royale the game it is today, and the goal is the same for the Xbox Game Preview version. To contribute to the game’s continued evolution, join the game’s Discord server, where you can chat with the developers and engage with the artist and content creator communities. You can also tweet @AnimalRoyale on Twitter or find the game on Facebook and Instagram.

