The Necromunda: Hired Gun Tips for Long Life and Healthy Living

It’s the grim darkness of the far future. Life is hard. We could all use some advice on getting through the day. We’re here to help. Necromunda: Hired Gun –available now on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S — is a fast-paced, action-packed FPS made by our small passionate team at Streum On Studio where you’ll dive into the far flung future of the 41st millennium, set in Games Workshop’s iconic Warhammer 40,000 universe.

In the wasteland of Necromunda, inside the great Hive Primus packed with a billion souls toiling away to support the innumerable worlds of the Imperium of Man, sometimes dirty work needs doing – for the right price. An endless, cyclical gang war between the wealthy and influential great houses needs someone to clean up their mess, and that’s you – a hired gun, a bounty hunter for hire, caught up in a bigger mess than you’d like.

Tip 1: Get a dog

Dogs are friends. Protective, loyal, fierce. In real life, they’ll guard your door, greet you with a slobbery kiss in the morning, and bark at potential attackers – like the cat. In Hired Gun, your constant companion, the cyber-mastiff, is much the same. He’ll rip the throat out of anyone you point at, bring you their limbs, and watch your back by sniffing out enemies hiding in the darkness.

He’s also available for pets and emotional support (emotional support may bite).

Tip 2: Get moving

Exercise is important for a healthy body and a healthy mind. Rather than a special bike or a particularly ingenious augmented reality game, Hired Gun makes it a little bit easier to keep active. With your integrated grappling hook and heavily augmented body, wall-running and double jumping give you a leg up on the competition and in the keeping fit department.

Tip 3: Get nasty

The world – it’s cruel. The world of Necromunda, a few dozen thousand years down the road, it’s a little bit crueler. Combat is fast paced, fighting is fierce, and as a bounty hunter with marks to catch, you’ll need to be just about as mean as you can imagine. Melee attacks are far from a last ditch effort to get someone out of your face, and prove useful and brutal in the close quarters combat of a hive city.

Tip 4: Get your targets

Set goals for yourself. You’re a bounty hunter, so your goals are quite literal targets. While Hired Gun is not a game of stealth or subterfuge, how you go about that – which path you take through non-linear combat arenas and to multiple objectives, which guns you use, which targets you’re chasing – is up to you.

Tip 5: Get paid

Money makes the world go round, no matter what world that happens to be. Make sure you always get what you’re worth, because the Underhive runs on cash (in-game, naturally – no microtransactions here). Secondary missions and hidden caches stored in the dark corners of levels and out of the way places will give you a fat purse to spend on upgraded augments, new weapons and customization options, and much more. Even your dog can benefit from a suite of new upgrades.

Tip 6: Get shooting

Got your guns. Got your mastiff. Got your mission. Shoot your shot – on Necromunda, literally. With access to a massive selection of weapons and upgrades from the very start, what you spend on is more important than how far through the game you are. Find the combination of weapons and augments that best suit your playstyle and the particular mission. Use a swathe of weapon customisation options to make your gun uniquely yours and take the pain to your targets in style.

Tip 7: Get upgraded

Life is about growth. With a few missions under your belt, you’ll want to power up… Your armory is vast, every part of your body, every element of your weapon, can be improved. Higher jumps, faster running, better vision, stronger arms – the vast list of ways your cybernetic body and organs can be upgraded means every path through the game is unique. Your grappling hook will help you to drag you to walls, ledges and enemies, use it to your advantage.

Tip 8: Get revenge

What’s it all for? Revenge (and maybe money, as noted). There’s a reason you ended up packed with more augments and cybernetics than the average Hired Gun. Betrayal and the wrong targets land you in a heap of trouble in the Underhive, and you’re here only by the grace of the kind of folks you… really don’t want to owe your life to. When the hunter becomes the hunted life gets interesting – let’s see how you survive.

Necromunda: Hired Gun is available now for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. The game is Optimized for Xbox Series X|S and supports Smart Delivery, ensuring you only have to purchase the game once to play the best available version for whichever Xbox console you choose to play on.