The Original Super Mario Bros. Movie Gets An Extended Cut Fan Release

Bad video game movies have always been a thing, but the one film that topples them all is the 1993 live-action adaptation of Super Mario Bros. Bob Hoskins – the guy who played Mario, labelled the film a “nightmare” a number of years ago but despite this, the movie has managed to develop a cult following online.

With this in mind, a group of fans have now released an extended cut of the original film – which includes undiscovered deleted scenes. It’s called “The Morton Jankel Cut” – named after the husband and wife directors and increases the runtime from 104 minutes to 125 minutes.

“Previously-unseen deleted scenes include the Mario Bros running afoul of the (probably Mafia-connected) Scapelli plumbing company, Koopa murdering a technician by de-evolving him into slime, and Iggy and Spike rapping about the overthrow of King Koopa at the Boom Boom Bar. There’s more of Lena, Daniella and the Brooklyn Girls. Most scenes are extended in this version, with a lot more of the cast including Dennis Hopper as Koopa.”

As shown above, the entire cut can be watched on the Internet Archive. This same version has had its editing reworked and restored by filmmaker Garrett Gilchrist. And while the team is still “exploring” its options beyond this release, it decided to release this edit early to celebrate the film’s anniversary and see what fans think of it.

Would you be interested in watching an extended cut of the Super Mario Bros. movie or was the original version enough? Leave a comment down below.

