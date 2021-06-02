The threat for heavy rain and flooding is increasing

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — Scattered downpours and thunderstorms will return on Thursday and could lead to isolated street flooding.

An even higher chance for heavy rain and flooding starts on Friday, and extends into at least Saturday. Rainfall totals during the next 7 days will range between 4 to 8 inches for most areas with isolated spots getting over 10.

How much rain has your part of town received so far? Harris County provides rainfall totals across the city with a map from the Flood Warning System.

Stay weather aware by downloading the ABC13 app to have the latest breaking news and weather alerts sent straight to your phone.

On what day is heavy rain and street flooding the biggest threat?

At this time, Saturday appears to be the wettest day. These will be slow moving storms with high rain rates so watch out for significant street flooding.

It sure has been raining a lot, hasn’t it?

Yes it has! We saw over 11 inches of rain in May at IAH. That accounts for more than half our rainfall total on the year.

Will the rain chances continue into next week?

Yes. There’s now a 60% chance for rain in the forecast Monday through Wednesday. We should finally dry out late next week.

RADAR MAPS:

Southeast Texas

Houston

Harris County

Galveston County

Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties

Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties

Brazoria/Matagorda Counties

SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and videos of weather in your area to [email protected] and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.