Type 2 diabetes symptoms: Are your feet hot or cold? The temperature that could be a sign

Type 2 diabetes , like high blood pressure , can go undetected for many years because the condition does not usually present symptoms initially or the symptoms are too subtle to notice. However, consistently high blood sugar levels – the main complication of type 2 diabetes – can lead to an array of problems. These problems often constitute the first signs of type 2 diabetes.

How to respond

According to the NHS, you should see a GP if you have any of the symptoms of type 2 diabetes or you’re worried you may have a higher risk of getting type 2 diabetes.

“You’ll need a blood test, which you may have to go to your local health centre for if it cannot be done at your GP surgery,” explains the health body.

The earlier diabetes is diagnosed and treatment started, the better.

As the NHS points out, early treatment reduces your risk of other health problems.