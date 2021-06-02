UFO report: Barack Obama thinks 'new religions would pop up' over alien encounter

He has now revealed he thinks the encounter would be profound for humanity as a whole but would not change his personal outlook on politics.

He said: “It’s interesting. It wouldn’t change my politics at all.

“Because my entire politics is premised on the fact that we are these tiny organisms on this little speck floating in the middle of space.”

Mr Obama went on to say his political beliefs are predicated upon the idea “the differences we have on this planet are real” and they can be a great source of joy and misery.

He added: “We’re just a bunch of humans with doubts and confusion.”