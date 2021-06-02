UFO sighting over Florida leads to underwater alien base claims

Beachgoers in Florida were stunned to see what appeared to be a UFO travelling through the skies. The object in question looks as if it is perfectly spherical and pitch black. It hovers in a straight line, barely moving off course along the horizon.

A witness statement accompanying a video uploaded to UFO investigation network MUFON claimed the object suddenly disappeared. The statement said: “Object flew west to east and disappeared about 500 feet above the ocean. “Object suddenly appeared flew by for a couple of minutes and then disappeared.” Prominent alien hunter Scott C Waring Waring caught uploaded it to his blog, UFO Sightings Daily.

Mr Waring claimed UFOs have the ability to travel to sub-ocean bases. He did not offer any explanation as to how, however. The conspiracy theorist wrote: “The clip is 1 min and 12 seconds and shows a craft tilting slightly and seems to be a UFO in a thick almost pentagon shaped craft. “The object was seen during sunset and flew over the ocean and suddenly disappeared from sight. READ MORE:UFOs ‘are real!’ insists expert ahead of US intelligence report

While there is no proof that UFOs are here, the sightings and claims from conspiracy theorists can lead to bigger questions. Chris Impey, university distinguished professor of astronomy at University of Arizona, wrote for The Conversation: “While UFOs continue to swirl in the popular culture, scientists are trying to answer the big question that is raised by UFOs: Are we alone? “Astronomers have discovered over 4,000 exoplanets, or planets orbiting other stars, a number that doubles every two years. “Some of these exoplanets are considered habitable since they are close to the Earth’s mass and at the right distance from their stars to have water on their surfaces.

“The nearest of these habitable planets are less than 20 light years away, in our cosmic ‘back yard’. “Extrapolating from these results leads to a projection of 300 million habitable worlds in our galaxy. “Each of these Earth-like planets is a potential biological experiment, and there have been billions of years since they formed for life to develop and for intelligence and technology to emerge. Astronomers are very confident there is life beyond the Earth. “As astronomer and ace exoplanet-hunter Geoff Marcy, puts it, ‘The universe is apparently bulging at the seams with the ingredients of biology’.”

