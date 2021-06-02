Vitamin B12 supplement: Two indications on your feet that you’re deficient in the nutrient

Pernicious anaemia occurs when the body’s immune system attacks the stomach cells that would otherwise create an important protein called intrinsic factor (IF). In a healthy adult, IF binds to vitamin B12 – which is gained from eating eggs, beef, chicken, and cheese – and is reabsorbed into the body via the gut. Without IF, vitamin B12 (found in various foods) is lost through the digestive process.

As less oxygen is able to reach the extremities of the body, such as the feet, a tingling sensation occurs.

Another indication of a vitamin B12 deficiency is slow wound healing on the feet.

The University of Nottingham said that the “lack of vitamin B can affect wound healing in a number of ways”.

This is because B vitamins are needed for:

Collagen linkage

A healthy immune system

Protein synthesis

DNA synthesis

Formation of red blood cells

DON’T MISS