Alien base discovered off the coast of Antarctica – UFO hunters claim

One alien hunter believes they have found the motherload of evidence in the hunt for extraterrestrial activity on Earth. A video uploaded to popular conspiracy theory channel Behind the Scenes shows a mysterious anomaly around 180 kilometres off the coast of Antarctica. Beneath the surface, there are a series of straight lines which connect perpendicularly to one another.

The strange structure was spotted on Google Earth at the coordinates: 63°59’56.79″S 118°43’44.48″E. Behind the Scenes said in the video description: “A huge underwater structure 180 km off the coast of Antarctica shows, among other objects, huge walls. “Suppose, this enormous structure are the remains of a huge ancient settlement or base that is now submerged underwater, then who built it thousands of years ago?” Prominent alien hunter Scott Waring quickly picked up on the video, claiming it is evidence of an extraterrestrial base.

Mr Waring has analysed the structure and believes there is room for a base and a hangar for a spaceship in the supposed structure. The conspiracy theorist added that an expedition there would reveal the aliens, which he believes reside there. He wrote on UFO Sightings Daily: “The structure has many right angles and has the same thickness the whole ways. “At area number three on the screenshot, I see a larger part of the structure, probably the main hanger for vehicles, spacecraft to land. READ MORE: Joe Biden knows about the existence of aliens and UFOs – claim

“The symmetry, shadows and shape all point to this being an alien base. We need to organise an expedition there to confirm it. “The expedition needs to have underground radar in case the structure has been covered up over the years by snow or ice.” However, others offered up a more logical explanation for the supposed alien base. It is likely the mysterious structure is actually the result of rendering issues on Google Earth.

One person commented in the section beneath the original video: “An illusion because of data set mismatches.” Astronomer Chris Impey, from the University of Arizona, said most UFOs have “mundane” explanations. He argued there are billions of objects in the space near Earth which are more than likely the inspiration for supposed UFO sightings. He wrote in The Conversation: “Most UFOs have mundane explanations. Over half can be attributed to meteors, fireballs and the planet Venus. “Such bright objects are familiar to astronomers but are often not recognised by members of the public.”

