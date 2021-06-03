ARK Genesis Part 2 UPDATE: ARK Genesis 2 has a new release date and time

Developers Studio Wildcard has confirmed that they have delayed the ARK Genesis Part 2 release date and launch time. The initial plan was to launch the new DLC on June 2, complete with everything needed to complete the final expansion. However, things have been delayed, and Studio Wildcard has confirmed that the ARK Genesis Part 2 release time has been changed to June 3. The good news is that this new countdown will be relatively short, and as long as Wildcard is able to stick to its new schedule, gamers only have a few extra hours to wait.

WHAT IS THE ARK GENESIS PART 2 RELEASE TIME? Developers Studio Wildcard has changed its plans, with the ARK Genesis Part 2 release time now set for 1pm BST, on Thursday, June 3. For gamers in North America, the new expansion will be available at the earlier time of 8am EDT on the same day. This should mean the new ARK Genesis update will be available to download later today on PS4, Xbox One and PC. But like with any ARK patch, gamers should be prepared for more delays until everything has been released. In the past, PC players have received updates first, followed by PS4 and Xbox One owners. So it will be worth keeping an eye on the latest news shared on the official ARK social media platforms.

The latest message from Studio Wildcard explains: “Genesis Part 2 is currently finishing the automated certification process. “We expect that process to be complete in the early morning, so we’ll be launching simultaneously on all platforms at 8 AM Eastern June 3rd. Thank you for your patience and support. It will be worth it!” Some of the new features being promised for the ARK Genesis Part 2 release can be found listed below and includes the following: Biome Variants – Some old friends will be making a reappearance in Genesis Part 2 — here’s an early look at our GEN-R variants, which include new versions of many previous expansions’ creatures!

Net Projectile – When a normal bola isn’t doing the job, in comes the net projectile. Using the net projectile with a harpoon, you’ll be able to net larger creatures. TEK GEAR – Secure your base in Genesis Part 2 with the Remote Camera Security System. Issue commands, view, and communicate all from a remote location. You can even use them to spy-on and communicate with your enemies! Void Wyrm – The silhouette might read as a wyvern but these mechanical sentries are nothing of the sort. Be careful when you’re out exploring, Voidwyrm does not take well to interlopers! Jar of Pitch – If you’re going on a siege, you’ll definitely want something that can leave an impact. The Jar of Pitch allows you to do just that by leaving an impact area covered in flames. Astrodelphis – Curious and inquisitive, the swift Astrodelphis may look like the cetaceans that once swam in Earth’s oceans but this variation had loftier dreams and made an interstellar home amongst the stars, evolving unique traits.

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Gaming Feed