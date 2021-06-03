British Airways slashes flight and holiday prices – Portugal, US, Caribbean & Europe deals

As part of the sale, there are also a number of Avios part payment deals on offer for Executive Club Members to make trips even more affordable.

These include New York World Traveller return flights for £179 plus 29,900 Avios, or Barbados for £215 plus 41,600 Avios.

In Club Europe, customers can pick up return flights to Malaga for £53 plus 27,300 Avios, Faro for £75 plus 27,300 Avios or Nice for £97 plus 38,900 Avios.

BA has introduced a range of safety measures throughout the pandemic to ensure the safety of passengers and crew onboard.

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed