Community: Played A Great Switch Game That We Missed? Send Us Your Noms

Another month, another deluge of software hitting our favourite handheld hybrid console’s eShop. The flow of new games coming to Switch has varied over the first months of 2021, but in general there are still far too many games arriving for us to be able to review them all, and unfortunately some of the smaller ones inevitably fall through the cracks.

Last year we asked the Nintendo Life community to nominate Switch games you believed were worth highlighting — games that we’d missed which you felt deserved some love and recognition on these webpages. We did the same six months later when you nominated a further 12 titles, and recently we’ve been posting summaries of intriguing games that caught our eye. Now we think’s it’s the perfect time to look at another round of Switch eShop hidden gem nominations.

Just as we did previously, we’re asking you dear readers to send us your brief musings (no more than 100 words) on Switch games that flew under the Nintendo Life radar. We’ll collate and read all the responses and pick our favourites for a feature showcasing those games with a trailer and your positive comments.

Below are the guidelines on how to send your recommendations — please read them carefully if you want to see your entries included in the feature:

Submission guidelines

100-word limit – Keep it brief! A history of the genre and deep-dive into every mechanic is unnecessary. Concentrate on what the game is about, what sets it apart from other games and why you enjoyed it.

– Keep it brief! A history of the genre and deep-dive into every mechanic is unnecessary. Concentrate on what the game is about, what sets it apart from other games and why you enjoyed it. One entry per game – Feel free to send your thoughts on multiple games, but there’s no need to duplicate.

– Feel free to send your thoughts on multiple games, but there’s no need to duplicate. Choose only games that we haven’t reviewed on the site – To check if a Nintendo Life review exists, simply type the name of the game into the search box at the very top of the page (look for the magnifying glass icon in the top left corner) and click on the game page that appears. If there’s no review, you’re good to go!

How to send a recommendation

Head to Nintendo Life’s Contact page and select the subject “Switch eShop Hidden Gems” from the drop down menu (it’s already done for you in the link above). Type your name, email and beautifully-crafted message into the appropriate box, hit send and Bob’s your uncle!

If you’ve got any questions on the format, feel free to ask in the comments section below. And if you don’t feel comfortable sending a full-blown recommendation, you can drop suggestions for games you’d like to see highlighted, too.

Remember, we won’t be reviewing these games, but we’re still eager to shine a light on some gems we’ve missed. We look forward to seeing what games you recommend.

