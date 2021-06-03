'Do not brush your teeth straight after eating' Doctor shares hidden health risk

“Applying too much pressure is dangerous though because it can slowly erode the tooth enamel which can’t repair itself,” she warned.

This action can also result in sensitivity and cause gums to shrink and erode, she added.

What does Dr Kinsella advise instead?

“Instead, I always advise people to hold their toothbrush at the very end and use a grip as if they’re holding a pen.”

As she explained, by holding the brush in this way you will ensure that you aren’t applying too much pressure to the brush and the teeth, therefore protecting them from damage.

