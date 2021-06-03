Dr Amir's amazing hot water bottle trick to keep you COOL and help you sleep in the heat

Appearing on ITV’s Lorraine this morning, Dr Amir advised to fill the hot water bottle with water (as you normally would do), but then to “put it in the freezer”. This might seem unconventional, but the doctor is certain it will “keep you cool”. Just before you get ready for bed, you can “stick it under your bed shirt”, beamed Dr Amir.

“Warmer temperatures can cause discomfort and restlessness,” said the Sleep Foundation, but anyone’s personal experience can attest to this. Too warm of a bedroom can interfere with the body’s “thermoregulation abilities and cause fatigue” – causing the person to feel physically and mentally tired. “A higher core body temperature has been associated with a decrease in restorative slow-wave sleep,” said the Sleep Foundation. Thankfully, Amir has another suggestion to help you enjoy a cool night’s sleep.

The NHS doctor recommended “cooling bead eye masks” that you put in the fridge and use to cool you down when you’re ready for bed. For anyone who has the added pain point of sunburn while trying to sleep, Dr Amir provides home-made remedies. The first tip is to apply yoghurt to the sunburned areas – and to leave on the skin for five to 10 minutes – up to three days in a row. The lactic acid and probiotics in the yoghurt are said to “help repair the skin and reduce inflammation”.

Furthermore, cool showers are needed to help ease any discomfort from the sunburned skin. Dr Amir’s top tip is to avoid sunburn in the first place by wearing plenty of sun protection (i.e. sunscreen) and clothing. Cancer Research UK advise to choose a sunscreen with good protection against both UVA and UVB rays. The charity suggests using a product “with at least four stars” found on the back of the sunscreen.

